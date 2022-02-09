Confirmed case of CWD in Tensas Parish; transmission being mitigated by LDFW

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, (KALB) - On Feb. 4, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed the state’s first case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a Tensas Parish deer.

CWD is 100% fatal in deer. The disease is caused by a misfolded protein called a prion and causes neurological disorders. Deer infected with CWD might show symptoms like emaciation, walking in circles and may be easily approached. CWD is spread through bodily fluids.

Since the discovery, LDFW has taken steps to mitigate the spread of CWD to other deer in Louisiana’s deer population.

LDWF has made a Declaration of Emergency order and imposed a feeding and baiting ban. This measure is an attempt to stop deer from gathering in one area where CWD can be spread.

“Baiting and feeding are meant to prevent the artificial congregation of deer,” said LDWF Deer Project Manager, Johnathan Bordelon.

There are also deer carcass export restrictions in Tensas and nearby Franklin and Madison parishes, as infected carcasses can still spread the disease.

Bordelon said hunters will play a large role in helping control the spread of CWD.

“Hunters will play a critical role in mitigating this disease,” said Bordelon. “Obviously adhering to the best management practices which are listed on our website in addition to any mitigation strategies that are adopted to regulation, adhering to those will be a tremendous help. Also continuing with surveillance, detecting a disease like CWD early is very important because that is when mitigation practices can be most effective.”

Those who spot a deer exhibiting symptoms of CWD are asked to contact the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

