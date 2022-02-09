Disney+ series to start production around Baton Rouge in mid-February

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Treasure TV series coming to Disney+ will start production in Baton Rouge later this month, according to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Producers say the TV series is in the spirit of the National Treasure movie franchise and will be set in Baton Rouge.

Lisette Alexis stars as Jess Morales, “a naturally inquisitive and talented puzzle solver,” who is on an adventure to save a lost Pan-American treasure in Baton Rouge.

The show also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as a billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who transformed herself from an orphan to a shrewd businesswoman and adventurer.

Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith also star in the show.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the National Treasure films, is serving as an executive producer for the show along with Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and Rick Muirragui.

Jon Turteltaub, who wrote the scripts for the movies, is also working as an executive producer on the show.

“Bruckheimer Television is thrilled to film the National Treasure television series in the rich, cinematic community of Baton Rouge,” Jerry Bruckheimer said in a statement.

“Our community is honored to welcome this production to the City of Baton Rouge,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “Our arts sector and creative economy is a key component of the foundation of our city and parish. This production is not only supporting our local economy, it is bringing our Capital City to the screen and showcasing all we have to offer.”

Pre-production began in November, but producers say production will begin in mid-February and end in July. Officials say the show will be filmed at Celtic Studios and locations around Baton Rouge.

Broome says historical and familiar spots from around town will be seen in the series. The mayor’s office says the series will bring “millions of dollars” to the Baton Rouge economy.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome ABC Signature and Jerry Bruckheimer TV to Celtic Studios for National Treasure, our second project in a row for Disney+,” said Aaron Bayham, Executive Director of Celtic Studios. “The fact that they’ve chosen Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the next chapter of this franchise speaks to the reputation that Celtic, our city, our state, and our local industry have established. Even with the long list of projects that have called Celtic home, seeing Baton Rouge on streaming screens everywhere will make this one even more special.”

“This project will create hundreds of jobs for Louisiana’s film industry professionals and utilize local vendors and services,” said Katie Patton Pryor, Executive Director of The Baton Rouge Film Commission. “The marketing and tourism value from the representation of our city on a major streaming platform is immeasurable. Furthermore, every project that films here helps further the opportunities for the existing and developing workforce.”

