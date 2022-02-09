Advertisement

Goodell says league won’t tolerate racism or discrimination

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Under a baking California sun, Roger Goodell knew the heat was coming. At his annual Super Bowl news conference, the NFL commissioner was grilled on two hot topics that have put the league under heavy scrutiny: racism and discrimination in hiring.

There were other issues that don’t shine a positive light on pro football, including threats to the integrity of the sport, and misconduct by players and team executives.

A week after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who is Black, filed a lawsuit alleging both racism in the league and being offered money by team owner Stephen Ross to tank games, Goodell vowed action on several fronts.

