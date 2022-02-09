Hessmer man arrested for sex offenses against juveniles

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jeffery Waggy, 56, of Hessmer, was arrested for multiple sex crimes involving juveniles.

APSO said that they learned of sexual abuse allegations against Waggy on December 10 from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services. Following an investigation, he was arrested on January 13 for three counts of sexual battery of persons under 13 and obstruction of justice. He was released on January 17 on a $25,000 bond.

Waggy was arrested again on February 1 after further investigation, which included forensic analysis of seized devices. This time he was arrested for 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles, molestation of juveniles (under 13), three counts of molestation of juveniles and trafficking of children for sexual purposes.

Waggy remains in jail with a bond set at $400,000.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.