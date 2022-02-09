Advertisement

How to apply to the Lowe’s distribution center, and PJ’s Coffee

If you are on the hunt for a job, there are two new businesses in Cenla that seeking employees.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Lowe’s distribution center being constructed at the former Cowboy Town location in Boyce is set to open this summer.

The distribution center will bring approximately 50 jobs, including hourly and management positions. To browse and apply for the positions, CLICK HERE.

PJ’s Coffee is also opening a location on Coliseum Boulevard and Heyman Lane in Alexandria and is set to open in June. It will offer approximately 15 new jobs. To apply, email applications to pjscoffeeofalexandria@gmail.com.

