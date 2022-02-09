Leesville playoff run comes to an end against Vandebilt Catholic as they fall 4-0

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) -The Wampus Cats fall at home against the top-ranked Vandebilt Catholic 4-0.

The game started off well for Leesville, holding the Terriers scoreless for the first couple minutes of the game, getting several stops.

But later in the game, the Wampus Cats started to let their guard down and the Terriers would score three straight in the first half, including two by Jude Robicheaux.

Vandebilt would go to add one more goal in the second half, which took the life out of Leesville.

Head Coach Jacob Chambers said he wished things would have ended differently for the seniors, but they set up a foundation that the underclassmen should follow.

“We are losing ten guys on this team,” said Chambers. “I think they left a good enough impression to the underclassmen of how they should act and what the standard should be at Leesville. No matter what happens, whatever the outcome of the season, the seniors really put in a body of work of how we should act as Wampus Cats.”

