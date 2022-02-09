Advertisement

Louisiana Senate candidate burns Confederate flag in new ad

FILE - Publisher and community activist Gary Chambers Jr., D-Baton Rouge, speaks about his...
FILE - Publisher and community activist Gary Chambers Jr., D-Baton Rouge, speaks about his campaign for the 2nd Congressional District seat after signing up for the race on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana candidate for the U.S. Senate burns a Confederate flag in his latest video ad.

Baton Rouge community activist Gary Chambers released the ad Wednesday.

The Democrat drew attention last month with a separate ad that showed him smoking marijuana while decrying racial disparities in arrests for use of the drug.

In the new ad, Chambers douses a Confederate battle flag with fuel and sets it ablaze.

The ad was posted a day after the state Senate rejected a move to create a second majority-Black congressional district in Louisiana. Chambers says gerrymandered election districts that keep Black voters underrepresented are “a byproduct of the Confederacy.”

