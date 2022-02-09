Mansura man and juvenile arrested after home invasion

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man and a juvenile were arrested following a report of a home invasion on Hwy 114 that happened on February 2.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Seiss, 20, of Mansura, a juvenile from Mansura and an unknown black male committed home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated battery against a resident.

An arrest warrant and a search warrant were issued for Seiss.

Once APSO detectives and deputies made contact with Seiss at his residence, he became uncooperative and resisted arrest by striking a deputy in the head with a handgun. He was also allegedly violently fighting, kicking and striking the deputies.

Seiss was arrested and found to be in possession of two handguns with obliterated serial numbers and a small amount of marijuana. Four other firearms were seized. Seiss was booked at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility.

One deputy was treated for head injuries at Avoyelles Hospital Emergency Room and is recovering.

Seiss was booked on the arrest warrant for home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated battery. He was also booked for resisting a police officer with force or violence, second degree battery, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number, aggravated battery, battery on a police officer and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Bond was set at $395,000 and he is still in custody at this time. Seiss was also issued a misdemeanor citation for the small amount of marijuana seized.

An arrest warrant was also issued for the juvenile, who was arrested, booked at APSO and released to a parent subject to home incarceration.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.