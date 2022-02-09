Advertisement

Marksville man dies following motorcycle crash

Donavon Rico of Marksville died from injuries in a motorcycle crash.(AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man died following a motorcycle crash on Monday, February 7.

According to the Marksville Police Department, Donavon Rico, 30, was driving a motorcycle around 2:57 p.m. on Monday, when Marksville police began a pursuit for reckless operation, no helmet, no license plate and modified exhaust.

After a brief chase of Rico, the chase was called off, but police continued to search for him.

They later found that Rico had crashed on Robert Edwards Road in Marksville.

Rico was transported to the Avoyelles Hospital via Acadian Ambulance, where he died from his injuries.

