Marksville man dies following motorcycle crash

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man died following a motorcycle crash on Monday, February 7.

According to the Marksville Police Department, Donavon Rico, 30, was driving a motorcycle around 2:57 p.m. on Monday, when Marksville police began a pursuit for reckless operation, no helmet, no license plate and modified exhaust.

After a brief chase of Rico, the chase was called off, but police continued to search for him.

They later found that Rico had crashed on Robert Edwards Road in Marksville.

Rico was transported to the Avoyelles Hospital via Acadian Ambulance, where he died from his injuries.

