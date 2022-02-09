NSU: Grassroots donation push lifts Burke Scholarship past $20K mark, into endowed status

The following was released by Northwestern State University:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - A grassroots effort to honor outgoing Northwestern State Director of Athletics Greg Burke helped push his namesake scholarship past the $20,000 mark.

With the surge of donations, the Greg Burke Family Scholarship became permanently endowed, joining nearly 90 other NSU Athletics scholarships in that realm. The Burke scholarship was initiated in 2016 with proceeds from a fund-raising event recognizing Burke on the 20th anniversary of his tenure as NSU’s AD.

It took less than three days after several of Burke’s longtime friends and colleagues began a concentrated effort to land donations that honored Burke’s 25-plus years of service as NSU’s top athletics official for the scholarship – which was nearing the endowed status – to clear the five-figure mark. NSU staff members told Burke the news this past Friday, his final weekday in charge of the department.

“Being Athletic Director at NSU for over 25 years has been a blessing for my family and really was all for which I could ever ask. Continuing to develop our family scholarship is such a meaningful gesture to us and we are grateful for all who have or will make a contribution,” said Burke.

“Working in higher education and college athletics for 44 years has provided first-hand perspective as it relates to the power and impact scholarship opportunities have had on aspiring student-athletes. It is important to keep growing and establishing athletic endowments to ensure that the NSU Athletic Department continues offering the full complement of scholarships under NCAA guidelines for all sports,” added Burke.

In a testament to the network Burke built, donations came from athletic administrators across the country.

“Friendships and connections made and sustained with peers across the country are priceless. To know that individuals from that group have also donated to the scholarship is indeed special,” said Burke.

Added NSU Assistant Athletic Director for Development Ryan Hall: “Any administrator would tell you Greg Burke has impacted so many athletic administrators through the years and has always shown a true passion for his role and for Demon athletics. It is nice to come full circle and see many he has influenced support his scholarship.”

The endowed scholarship is established as part of NSU’s ‘Perpetually Purple’ program, which aims to grow the Demons Unlimited Foundation endowment from the current level of nearly $2.6 million to more than $5 million.

Donations for the Burke Family Athletic Scholarship – as well as all other NSU Athletics scholarships - are still being accepted. Click here to be directed to an online portal to donate. After donating, place Greg Burke Scholarship in the comments section. Donors also can text DEMONS to 71777 to donate to the fund.

The ‘Perpetually Purple’ program’s aim is to allow NSU to provide a sustainable source of scholarship funding that’s separate from efforts to supplement the annual athletics program budget with donations, corporate partnerships and special fund-raising events.

A minimum commitment of $10,000 is required to create an endowment fund, but that fund can start from any initial outright gift.

Endowments can be established with an outright gift such as cash, a stock transfer or property sale, a life insurance policy, or can be included as a provision in a will or bequest.

Arrangements can be made to fund an endowment over an extended period of time.

