Pineville man killed in crash on Hwy 71

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, a Pineville man was killed in a crash that happened on Highway 71, north of Pineville, on February 8 around 4:30 p.m.

LSP said that Manuel De Jesus Gomez-Calderon, 41, was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by a 2016 GMC Sierra. The crash caused severe injuries. Gomez-Calderon was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

