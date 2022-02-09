Advertisement

Pineville man killed in crash on Hwy 71

A Pineville man was killed in a crash on Hwy 71.
A Pineville man was killed in a crash on Hwy 71.(AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, a Pineville man was killed in a crash that happened on Highway 71, north of Pineville, on February 8 around 4:30 p.m.

LSP said that Manuel De Jesus Gomez-Calderon, 41, was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by a 2016 GMC Sierra. The crash caused severe injuries. Gomez-Calderon was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

