Questions surrounding Civil Rights Park in Alexandria over location and park design

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Alexandria City Council was scheduled to vote on appraising and purchasing a property in the city that a Civil Rights Park would eventually be placed at.

If approved, the park would be located on the south end of downtown near the Arna Bontemps African American Museum on Third Street.

However, after much discussion, the council decided to amend that agenda item and instead approve it to just appraise the property and not necessarily buy it just yet. The council argued that the city owns other properties that the Civil Rights Park could be located at so that they wouldn’t have to buy another property.

Currently, the asking price for the property is $32,000.

They also said they wanted more of a detailed plan from the Alexandria Human Relations Commission on what the park would actually look like to be able to envision how the property would be used. The commission, who presented the idea for the Civil Rights Park, said they wanted it to be an open area, but to get the public feedback on what they wanted to see in the park.

District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington said the council wants the public to know that they are in favor of the park, but they need more information on the plans before moving forward.

“Myself and the rest of the council are 100 percent for a park or a monument for civil rights,” said Washington. “What we want is just more clarity and more of what the plan is. I have to look at the budget and what are we spending our taxpayer’s money on.”

Once the property gets appraised, it will go back in front of the council where they will decide if the park will be at that location or somewhere else in the city. Several council members also mentioned the idea of expanding the Civil Rights Park into a museum down the line.

