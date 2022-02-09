Rapides DA’s Office will file intent to seek death penalty for Liberty Arsenal suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office said it will be filing an intent to seek the death penalty for one of the suspects involved in the deadly May 7, 2021 shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse.

Ramonte Jackson, 24, of Alexandria, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of the store’s owner, 52-year-old David Paul. Paul’s brother, Michael, was shot, but survived.

Jackson is one of five suspects arrested in connection to the shooting. He remains behind bars on a $4 million bond.

A pre-trial conference that was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon was continued until March 16. But, the State did indicate it would file an intent to seek the death penalty in the matter.

Right now, Jackson is represented by Hazel Coleman-Chavis. But, that will change to a capital defense attorney if the death penalty case moves forward.

Hugo Holland is prosecuting for the State. Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman filled in for him on Wednesday. The case is assigned to Judge Chris Hazel.

