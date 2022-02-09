‘They’re just magnificent’ Whooping Crane display currently at Westside Regional Library

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has constructed a whooping crane display that travels around the state, and it is currently at the Westside Regional Library in Alexandria.

The whooping crane is North America’s largest flying bird, standing nearly five feet tall, with a wingspan of approximately seven feet. The adult whooping crane has all white feathers and has a distinctive black face and red patch on its head.

In the past whooping cranes have made their home in Louisiana wetlands, but at the turn of the century habitat destruction and hunting put the whooping crane on the brink of extinction. By 1950 there were only 40 left in North America and only one in Louisiana.

Since 2011, LDWF has worked to reintroduce whooping cranes to the Louisiana ecosystem. The program hatches and raises whooping cranes at a sanctuary before releasing them into the wild. Once released, the whooping cranes are free to fly around the state. Whooping cranes favor swampy areas with shallow water, such as rice and crawfish farms. Although the whooping crane is rare, they can be spotted as far north as South Central Louisiana.

“We started with ten birds and now we’re up to 72, so we definitely feel like we’re moving in the right direction and helping do our part in helping increase population numbers for North America as a whole,” said LDWF Biologist Carrie Salyers.

To avoid instances of poaching and non-natural deaths of the reintroduced whooping cranes, the traveling display aims to educate the public on the importance of protecting the birds.

“They’re magnificent,” said Salyers. “So, if we all just do our part, even if it is just understanding that they’re here and respecting them and not encroaching on them or shooting them, I think that it’s going to be a win-win for everyone and we’re going to see those numbers to rise.”

The display will be at the Westside Regional Library until the end of February.

