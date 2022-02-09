United Way of Central Louisiana celebrates 211 Day, vital service connecting citizens with community resources

ALEXANDRIA, La. (United Way of Central Louisiana) - In a crisis, in a disaster, in a pandemic, 211 is here to help Louisiana families get connected to food, housing assistance, healthcare resources and much more. On February 11, the United Way of Central Louisiana will celebrate 211 Day and highlight this critical service.

211 provides callers with information and referrals to social services for everyday needs and in times of crisis, providing resources and support.

“211 is such a critical tool in our community,” explained Michelle Purl, CEO of the United Way of Central Louisiana. “It allows the United Way to get an accurate gauge of the needs of our neighbors and connect those in need to help. It is free, confidential and gives people in our community a lifeline to receive help.”

211 provides connections to many kinds of resources and services, including:

Crisis and emergency counseling for mental health concerns, domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking

Disaster assistance

Food

Financial assistance, literacy, and coaching

Health care and insurance assistance

Stable housing and utility payment assistance

Unemployment services

Veteran services

Child care and family services

In 2021, the United Way of Central Louisiana received over 7,000 calls and texts from residents requesting assistance across the eight-parish region. The primary concern among callers was housing, utility assistance and COVID-19/ Health services.

The majority of our calls last year were people struggling to secure basic needs such as food, shelter and clothing. Unfortunately, I know people are struggling unaware of 211. The 211 line assists us in improving the education, financial stability, and health of our community members because once we can identify problems, we can use our comprehensive network of local, state and national resources to find solutions.

If you or someone you know may need assistance, please call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211.

