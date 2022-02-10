Advertisement

ASH Boys’ Soccer advances to semifinals after overtime win over Denham Springs

(KALB Sports)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Then there was one.

The ASH Boys’ Soccer team is now the only local team remaining in the high school soccer playoffs. They defeated Denham Springs on the road in overtime 4-3 and are now one win away from a state title appearance.

The Trojans will have to get through the number one seed in Catholic High School if they want to go to Hammond for the state championship. This semifinals matchup will be a rematch of last year’s regional game in the second round.

Catholic High won that game last year 2-1 and would go on to eventually win the state title. The Trojans will be looking for revenge this time around.

The semifinals match will be played at Catholic High in Baton Rouge.

