Day 7: Public backlash intensifies in House and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing

The House and Governmental Affairs Committee continued discussions on the effort to remap the state House districts on Feb. 9, 2022, taking up HB14 by Speaker Clay Schexnayder and HB15 by District 2 Rep. Sam Jenkins. Both bills maintain the number of majority-minority districts at 29, despite backlash from opposing representatives and public commenters.

HB14, specifically, received a lot of criticism. A few public commenters, including three high school students from Shreveport, said the map gerrymanders the districts. Committee Chair John Stefanski questioned the students, asking them for a definition of gerrymandering and which districts they feel are gerrymandered. The students cited the removal of District 23, currently held by Rep. Kenny Cox. After Stefanski’s line of questioning caused disruption in the audience, he apologized and thanked the audience and students for participating in the proceedings.

Other public commenters, including committee member District 93 Rep. Royce Duplessis, said the process of lawmakers redrawing their own district lines was “inherently flawed.” One member of the audience called for an advisory board to conduct the remapping process.

Dr. Chris Williams, another public commenter with United Ballot PAC, called Stefanski “an embarrassment” to the Acadiana region. District 65 Rep. Barry Ivey came to Stefanski’s defense but agreed 29 majority-minority districts were not enough.

”For your colleagues to tell us through the media since you’ve come to this place, the State Capitol, that you should be happy with what you have, and that it’s practically impossible for you to elect another Black if it’s only 54% or 55% African American. What we’re saying and what United Ballot Pac is saying is create the districts and let us worry about that,” said Williams, which Ivey echoed agreement. “Because I’d rather have a white person in a seat who has 52% African American population, as opposed to not having the opportunity to have a Black seat at all or have an 80% Black district or 80% white district, and then we get to what we have now in this state and country.”

Ivey is listed as a co-author of HB14, and he also voted to move the bill to the House floor for debate.

Jenkins declined a vote from the committee while he works on amendments to his bill. They did, however, approve the House district bill offered by Schexnayder in a 13-4 vote. It now heads to the full House floor for debate.

The House rescheduled the Congressional map debate for Feb. 10 and the State House map debate for Feb. 11.

In the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee, legislators also heard from the public before considering three bills aimed at redrawing Supreme Court districts for the first time in about 25 years.

On the table were SB8 and SB13, both proposed by District 14 Sen. Cleo Fields, as well as SB15, proposed by Committee Chair Sharron Hewitt of District 1.

Much like in the Senate Committee, for the vast majority of the session, those who have chosen to give public input have done so in support of additional majority-minority districts in each remapping effort.

Every bill passing House Committee so far has not included an increase in majority-minority districts for any of five district maps that need to be redrawn. A few members of the public responded, saying those actions are intentionally oppressive:

”You know, we know that what you do here is intentional. Your decisions are intentional. Your actions are intentional. It’s to keep us oppressed. So I will say shame, shame, shame on you, and we expect you to do the right thing. We expect you to approve the second seat. What do we want? We want fair maps. And when do we want it? We want it now.”

The committee chose to reject both maps proposed by Fields in a 6-3 vote. His bills would have created a second majority-minority district for Supreme Court maps.

Hewitt amended her map, which had about a 51% Black voting-age population, increasing it to 55.2%. However, she maintains one majority-minority district. The committee sent the bills to the Senate floor for debate with a 5-3 vote.

The full Senate did not convene for a vote today on the Senate district map. Senate President Page Cortez said they will likely take it up on Feb. 11.

