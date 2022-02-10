Advertisement

Humans, dinosaurs attempt coexistence in ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ trailer

Chris Pratt in the movie "Jurassic World Dominion."
Chris Pratt in the movie "Jurassic World Dominion."(Credit: Universal Pictures via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for Jurassic World Dominion.

“From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.”

Universal Pictures

The film will be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.

