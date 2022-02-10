LSU updates COVID protocol

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - According to LSU’s Twitter page, there has been an update on LSU’s COVID protocol.

LSU has announced that effective Monday, February 14, all of the classes “will resume their delivery modality as listed in the course catalog” due to the decreased amount of COVID cases on campus and in Baton Rouge.

Faculty, staff and students are asked to continue following LSU’s Spring COVID protocols: COVID-19 Mitigation Protocols

Due to decreasing COVID case rates both on campus and in the Baton Rouge area, effective Monday, Feb. 14, all classes will resume their delivery modality as listed in the course catalog. — LSU (@LSU) February 10, 2022

