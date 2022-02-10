Advertisement

Menard’s season comes to an end in quarterfinals, falls to Episcopal in OT 3-1

Menard boys' soccer team huddles after loss in quarterfinals to Episcopal on Feb. 9, 2022.
Menard boys' soccer team huddles after loss in quarterfinals to Episcopal on Feb. 9, 2022.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Menard boys’ soccer team saw their season end in the quarterfinals for the third straight season after losing to the three-seed Episcopal in overtime 3-1.

The Eagles started off strong scoring first in the 23rd minute off the foot of Leiden Poklemba. Menard would hold that lead going into the half.

In the second period, Episcopal kept the pressure on the offensive end. After several missed attempts, the Knights tied the game in the 55th minute when Lane Mendoza connected with the back of the net.

The game would stay tied and go to overtime where the Knight’s offense got hot. Episcopal scored twice in the first 10 minutes of overtime and would go on to win 3-1.

“The game was really unfortunate,” said Eagles’ Head Coach Elias Hanna. “We started off up, and then the last 20 minutes, they scored three goals on us easy like that. That’s the beauty of soccer, and I’m so proud of these boys. I feel they are like my brothers.”

