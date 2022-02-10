Advertisement

Military Hwy could reopen on February 21

FILE: Construction on Military Highway in Pineville, La.
FILE: Construction on Military Highway in Pineville, La.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - If all goes according to plan, Military Highway in Pineville could be set to reopen on February 21.

U.S. 165 in Pineville has been closed since November of 2019 due to poor road conditions. It’s a $2 million repair project that has been delayed over the years.

According to State Representative Mike Johnson, who represents District 27, the project faced setbacks due to utility relocation and some elements that were not acceptable to DOTD inspectors. That created a longer timeframe for the bridge in the area to open back up.

In an update from Rep. Johnson on Thursday, he said if the weather continues to cooperate, if the asphalt plant and the paving equipment don’t break down, and if pavement markings subcontractor shows up, we could see the road open to traffic on February 21.

He said there still will be other parts of the project to complete that may result in lane closures, but he’s told they won’t result in the closure of the highway.

