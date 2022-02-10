Advertisement

Naked man holds 80-year-old woman hostage, police say

(Source: WBBM)
By Steven Graves
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (WBBM) - A 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he held an 80-year-old woman in her home against her will while he was completely naked.

“I was in shock,” Denyse Holt said, explaining she saw a naked man holding scissors creeping in the shadows as she slept in bed.

He got in next to her, but Holt said she stayed calm.

“I was trying to survive – that’s all,” Holt said. “He said, ‘I won’t harm you or molest you.’”

She said he then ordered her to take a shower with him.

“Then he said, ‘No. I’m not warm enough. We have to take a bath,’” she said.

They got in and out of the bath, her nightgown soaked. She said the man then dragged her around the house, disconnecting phones and leaving trails of blood.

“He took two knives from my kitchen. He told me he liked those,” Holt said.

Holt said the man took her to a bathroom in the basement and then barricaded the door with a chair.

Despite being in the dark since the room had no windows, Holt said she performed exercises in the 17 hours of captivity. All the while, the man was making himself at home.

Holt’s daughter in Seattle started noticing something was off. She saw texts weren’t being read by her mom, and there were no updates on a popular phone game they played together.

“I didn’t send my older daughter a Wordle in the morning. And that was disconcerting to her,” Holt said.

Friends and family called police, which led to an hours-long standoff with the man.

Family members said the SWAT team used a stun gun to subdue the man, who police believe has mental issues and is now in custody.

He is facing charges of home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated kidnapping and assault against a peace officer.

