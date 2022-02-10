Past Ryan Reynolds, meets future Ryan Reynolds in Netflix’s ‘The Adam Project’
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KALB) - Netflix has released the first official trailer for its upcoming Ryan Reynolds film, “The Adam Project.”
“After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.”
The movie will debut on Netflix on March 11, 2022.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.