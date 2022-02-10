Advertisement

Past Ryan Reynolds, meets future Ryan Reynolds in Netflix’s ‘The Adam Project’

FILE - Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of Netflix's "6 Underground" at The Shed at Hudson...
FILE - Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of Netflix's "6 Underground" at The Shed at Hudson Yards on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KALB) - Netflix has released the first official trailer for its upcoming Ryan Reynolds film, “The Adam Project.”

“After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.”

Netflix

The movie will debut on Netflix on March 11, 2022.

