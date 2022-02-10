Raising Cane’s coming to Pineville?
Published: Feb. 10, 2022
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It appears that Pineville might be getting a Raising Cane’s location.
Eddeaux’s Daq Shak made a post on Facebook indicating that a new location is coming soon near their shop, which is located on the Cottingham Expressway next to the old K-Mart.
Furthermore, the restaurant’s website has job openings currently up for a Pineville location.
If Whataburger was any indicator, we can expect more long lines coming to Pineville soon.
