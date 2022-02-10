Raising Cane’s coming to Pineville?

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It appears that Pineville might be getting a Raising Cane’s location.

Eddeaux’s Daq Shak made a post on Facebook indicating that a new location is coming soon near their shop, which is located on the Cottingham Expressway next to the old K-Mart.

Want another reason for why we are the best daiquiri shop in pineville? Welcome Raising Cane's ! Posted by Eddeaux's Daq Shak on Thursday, February 10, 2022

Furthermore, the restaurant’s website has job openings currently up for a Pineville location.

A screengrab from Raising Cane's website regarding job opening in Pineville, La. (Source: Raising Cane's Website)

If Whataburger was any indicator, we can expect more long lines coming to Pineville soon.

