REWARD: Do you have any information on the Pineville fires?

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - During February 2-3, multiple intentionally-set fires were happening in the Wardville area. The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is now partnering with Crimestoppers of Cenla to offer a reward for information on this investigation.

Four of the fires were at vacant houses and two were at storage sheds.

The locations of the fires are:

700 block of Sycamore Street

100 block of Hickory Street

100 block of Radio Road

1480 block of Bayou Maria Road

1490 block of Bayou Maria Road

100 block of Westbrook Street

If you have any information about these fires, a reward of up to $2,500 is available if the information leads to an arrest and conviction.

You can call Crimestoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867 or the arson hotline at 1-844-954-1221. An online tip form on the SFM website at lasfm.org is also available. All information can be shared anonymously.

