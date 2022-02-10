Advertisement

REWARD: Do you have any information on the Pineville fires?

State Fire Marshals are investigating a string of fires in Pineville.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - During February 2-3, multiple intentionally-set fires were happening in the Wardville area. The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is now partnering with Crimestoppers of Cenla to offer a reward for information on this investigation.

RELATED: Fire Marshals investigating string of fires in Pineville

Four of the fires were at vacant houses and two were at storage sheds.

The locations of the fires are:

  • 700 block of Sycamore Street
  • 100 block of Hickory Street
  • 100 block of Radio Road
  • 1480 block of Bayou Maria Road
  • 1490 block of Bayou Maria Road
  • 100 block of Westbrook Street

If you have any information about these fires, a reward of up to $2,500 is available if the information leads to an arrest and conviction.

You can call Crimestoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867 or the arson hotline at 1-844-954-1221. An online tip form on the SFM website at lasfm.org is also available. All information can be shared anonymously.

