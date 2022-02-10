REWARD: Do you have any information on the Pineville fires?
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - During February 2-3, multiple intentionally-set fires were happening in the Wardville area. The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is now partnering with Crimestoppers of Cenla to offer a reward for information on this investigation.
Four of the fires were at vacant houses and two were at storage sheds.
The locations of the fires are:
- 700 block of Sycamore Street
- 100 block of Hickory Street
- 100 block of Radio Road
- 1480 block of Bayou Maria Road
- 1490 block of Bayou Maria Road
- 100 block of Westbrook Street
If you have any information about these fires, a reward of up to $2,500 is available if the information leads to an arrest and conviction.
You can call Crimestoppers of Cenla at 318-443-7867 or the arson hotline at 1-844-954-1221. An online tip form on the SFM website at lasfm.org is also available. All information can be shared anonymously.
