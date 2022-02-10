Two in Avoyelles Parish accused of stealing ATV, dirt bike

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two men have been accused of stealing an ATV and a dirt bike in the Simmesport area on Jan. 25, 2022.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said Deaundra Draquan Johnson, 18, and Deandre Omarion Castle, 18, were both arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass and criminal conspiracy.

Furthermore, on Jan. 31, 2022, APSO said Johnson was arrested again for the same charges (for a total of two counts of each offense). Castle was arrested for one count of each offense.

Both were booked into the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility in Marksville. Johnson’s bond was set at $50,000 for his first arrest and $50,000 again for his second arrest, and Castle’s bond was set at $50,000. Both bonded out the same day they were arrested.

More arrests are expected. Both vehicles were recovered and returned to the owners.

