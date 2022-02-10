Advertisement

U-Haul supports local business in Leesville

FILE - The U-Haul logo is shown on the side of a trailer.
FILE - The U-Haul logo is shown on the side of a trailer.(CHARLIE NEIBERGALL | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The U-Haul Company of Louisiana has announced that Storage Sense has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Leesville community.

Storage Sense, which is located at 12558 Lake Charles Highway, will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donavon Rico of Marksville died from injuries in a motorcycle crash.
Marksville man dies following motorcycle crash
Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy 71
Garrett Yetman, 28
LSP trooper vows to ‘go into hiding’ if fellow trooper is released from jail
Andrew Seiss
Mansura man and juvenile arrested after home invasion
Ramonte Jackson has been indicted by a Rapides Parish grand jury on a first degree murder charge.
Rapides DA’s Office will file intent to seek death penalty for Liberty Arsenal suspect

Latest News

WATCH: Marsha McGraw previews the Pineville Mayors Forum hosted by the Greater Central...
Good Day Cenla: Marsha McGraw-02/10/2022
WATCH: Pam Ballott talks about Cenla Community Action Committee's upcoming Super Tax Blitz.
Good Day Cenla: Pam Ballott-02/10/2022
WATCH: Dale Leboeuf talks about the Burrow Bowl happening on Super Bowl Sunday at Huckleberry...
Good Day Cenla: Dale Leboeuf-02/10/2022
REWARD: Do you have any information on the Pineville fires? - clipped version
Military Hwy could reopen on February 21