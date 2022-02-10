U-Haul supports local business in Leesville

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The U-Haul Company of Louisiana has announced that Storage Sense has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Leesville community.

Storage Sense, which is located at 12558 Lake Charles Highway, will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

