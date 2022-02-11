Arrest made in fatal stabbing on Queens Court in Alexandria
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been accused of fatally stabbing a Vicksburg, Miss. man in Alexandria on Feb. 8, 2022.
The Alexandria Police Department said that Cortavius M. Hicks, 22, has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder for the death of Michael Anthony Phelps, Jr.
APD responded to the report of a man with multiple stab wounds at 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 on Queens Court, finding Phelps dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact APD at (318) 449-5099.
