Arrest made in fatal stabbing on Queens Court in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been accused of fatally stabbing a Vicksburg, Miss. man in Alexandria on Feb. 8, 2022.

The Alexandria Police Department said that Cortavius M. Hicks, 22, has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder for the death of Michael Anthony Phelps, Jr.

APD responded to the report of a man with multiple stab wounds at 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 on Queens Court, finding Phelps dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact APD at (318) 449-5099.

