Advertisement

Arrest made in fatal stabbing on Queens Court in Alexandria

Cortavius M. Hicks
Cortavius M. Hicks(Credit: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been accused of fatally stabbing a Vicksburg, Miss. man in Alexandria on Feb. 8, 2022.

The Alexandria Police Department said that Cortavius M. Hicks, 22, has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder for the death of Michael Anthony Phelps, Jr.

APD responded to the report of a man with multiple stab wounds at 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 on Queens Court, finding Phelps dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact APD at (318) 449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE photo of a Raising Cane's location.
Raising Cane’s coming to Pineville?
Buckeye Elementary student left on school bus; RPSO and Rapides Superintendent respond
Andrew Seiss
Mansura man and juvenile arrested after home invasion
Ramonte Jackson has been indicted by a Rapides Parish grand jury on a first degree murder charge.
Rapides DA’s Office will file intent to seek death penalty for Liberty Arsenal suspect
Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy 71

Latest News

LSU Campus
LSU receives $245M investment for cancer research, STEM education, student-athlete wellness
Grant Parish Fire
Alex Orenczuk has the latest on the Buckeye Elementary Student that was left on a school bus.
Buckeye Student Left on Bus- News at 6
Pineville Police warn residents of flooring scammers
Redistricting Special Session Day 9