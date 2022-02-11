Advertisement

Boyce Police looking for family of traffic fatality victim

Kayla Benton
Kayla Benton(Boyce Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - Boyce Police are asking for help in locating the family of a victim who died after being hit by a vehicle.

According to a witness, Kayla Benton, 24, was walking on Hwy 1 South towards Boyce. The witness asked if she needed help, but she mumbled incoherently, walked across the highway and was struck by a vehicle. The witness called 911 and Boyce Police arrived to assist.

Acadian Ambulance transported her to Rapides Regional where she died from her injuries.

If you knew Kayla Benton or any of her family members, you are asked to call the Rapides Parish Coroner at 318-473-6831.

