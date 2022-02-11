Advertisement

Tree falls on powerline, causes fire in Grant Parish

Forest Service workers after contending with fire in Grant Parish on Feb. 11, 2022.
Forest Service workers after contending with fire in Grant Parish on Feb. 11, 2022.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fire broke out Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. after a tree fell onto a powerline in the Hardwater Lake Road area.

Grant Parish Fire Update

According to GPSO, the fire in Grant Parish was due to a tree falling onto a powerline in the Hardwater Lake Road area. We were initially told the out-of-control fire was part of a controlled burn. More here: https://bit.ly/3LoW9bT

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, February 11, 2022

News Channel 5 was initially told the out-of-control fire was part of a controlled burn, however, we’ve learned that’s not the case. This fire was separate from the controlled burn.

Hardwater Lake Road and Perry Loop areas were evacuated. Local schools were also evacuated and students were brought to a safe location where their parents were able to pick them up.

GPSO said about 6 fire districts were called to the scene to assist in putting out the fire.

At this time, the fire is under control and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

The National Weather Service issued a High Fire Danger at 4 a.m. Friday morning.

