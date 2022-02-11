Advertisement

Cookies for a Cause 2022

Oschner Christus, Cookies for a Cause
Oschner Christus, Cookies for a Cause
By Girl Scouts of Louisiana- Pines to the Gulf
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The following information was provided by the Girl Scouts of Louisiana-Pines to the Gulf:

LOUISIANA (GSLPG) - Residents of Louisiana can once again anticipate running into Girl Scouts in front of their favorite stores- stocked and ready to go with their favorite cookies, of course. Today, February 11th, marks the first day of Girl Scout Cookie Booth sales for the Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf.

Purveyors of Girl Scout Cookies will be able to get their hands on traditional favorites: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, etc. However, customers will also have the opportunity to support the Girl Scout Cookie Program and give back to their local community in an additional way, as well.

The Cookie for a Cause is an initiative that allows customers to purchase packages of cookies that Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf will then deliver to local community organizations on behalf of our Girl Scout troops. Recipients of cookies include food banks, essential workers, and military personnel. Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf will also be partnering with Vitalant in order to provide support for the national blood donation shortage.

To find Girl Scout Cookie booths near you, employ the use of the Girl Scout Cookie Finder, located at www.gslpg.org/cookies. And while you are stocking your pantry with your old favorites, consider purchasing an additional box to contribute to the Cookies for a Cause program!

