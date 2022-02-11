LSU receives $245M investment for cancer research, STEM education, student-athlete wellness

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU said a $170 million investment by Our Lady of the Lake is the largest in the history of the university.

Louisiana Children’s Medical Center (LCMC) Health made a $75 million investment that LSU hopes will transform research and treatment in the region.

The total commitment of $245 million by the two entities is for the next 10 years and is geared at transforming healthcare in Louisiana.

“As Louisiana’s flagship university, LSU has an inherent commitment and responsibility to elevate our state,” said LSU President William F. Tate IV. “This landmark chapter in our longstanding partnerships with Our Lady of the Lake and LCMC Health epitomizes our capacity to transform the lives of our fellow Louisianans. Together, we will pursue the first NCI-Designated Cancer Center in the region, catalyze STEM transformation in Louisiana, strengthen the talent pipeline for the future of healthcare, alleviate financial barriers to quality healthcare for our students with financial need and provide elite healthcare to our student-athletes.”

Below is a breakdown of where the money will be used:

OLOL ($170 Million)

$40 million to develop an end-to-end healthcare experience within the LSU Student Health Center and provide in-kind care to uninsured and underinsured LSU students.

$20 million to the LSU School of Medicine New Orleans Baton Rouge Branch Campus to strengthen physician residency and fellowship programs, expand high school students’ interests in healthcare and provide broad training in clinical and non-clinical health-related professions.

$15 million to construct the LSU Interdisciplinary Science Building, LSU’s top capital priority. Our Lady of the Lake’s leadership commitment will be recognized through the proposed naming of the Our Lady of the Lake Interdisciplinary Science Building. This crucial space will be home to the LSU College of Science, the springboard for more than half of Louisiana’s physicians, and will instantly close more than half of the college’s current gap in educational and lab space needs.

$10 million to establish a healthcare-focused research fund directed by the LSU president to advance university-wide research that could span all LSU campuses. Specific innovation to address health disparities is a top priority.

$85 million to deploy integrated clinical technology, facility improvements and educational programming to advance student-athlete health and wellness – essential to sustaining the vitality of LSU’s thriving athletics programs.

LCMC Health ($75 Million)

An initial $50 million commitment to develop world-class, multidisciplinary cancer care and clinical research programs driven toward earning NCI designation for Louisiana.

$10 million to develop a scholarship fund focused on addressing nursing and allied health workforce needs in Louisiana.

$10 million toward the Our Lady of the Lake Interdisciplinary Science Building, which will create a world-class waypoint for scientific inquiry, discovery and collaboration.

$5 million to establish a cancer-focused research fund directed by the LSU president.

We’ll have a full report on this effort on 9News at 6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.