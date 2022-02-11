Members of National Boat Racing Association to practice at Buhow Lake ahead of first race

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Feb. 11 starting at noon, members of the National Boat Racing Association will be at Buhlow Lake in Pineville to do test runs in their boats in preparation for the first race of the spring/summer schedule.

At 2 p.m., representatives of the NBRA and the Mayor’s Office will be available to talk about the upcoming races and their impact on the Central Louisiana economy.

The first race will be held at Buhlow Lake on April 22-24, 2022.

Visit https://www.nbraracing.com/2022-racing-schedule to view the schedule for the racing season.

