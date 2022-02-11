Advertisement

Members of National Boat Racing Association to practice at Buhow Lake ahead of first race

FILE - Lake Buhlow in Pineville, La.
FILE - Lake Buhlow in Pineville, La.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Feb. 11 starting at noon, members of the National Boat Racing Association will be at Buhlow Lake in Pineville to do test runs in their boats in preparation for the first race of the spring/summer schedule.

At 2 p.m., representatives of the NBRA and the Mayor’s Office will be available to talk about the upcoming races and their impact on the Central Louisiana economy.

The first race will be held at Buhlow Lake on April 22-24, 2022.

Visit https://www.nbraracing.com/2022-racing-schedule to view the schedule for the racing season.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE photo of a Raising Cane's location.
Raising Cane’s coming to Pineville?
Buckeye Elementary student left on school bus; RPSO and Rapides Superintendent respond
Andrew Seiss
Mansura man and juvenile arrested after home invasion
Ramonte Jackson has been indicted by a Rapides Parish grand jury on a first degree murder charge.
Rapides DA’s Office will file intent to seek death penalty for Liberty Arsenal suspect
Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy 71

Latest News

Poll: Who’s going to win Super Bowl LVI
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle ﻿Andrew Whitworth poses with the Walter Payton NFL Man of the...
Former West Monroe/LSU player named NFL Man of the Year
NSU point guard Brian White scored 12 points Thursday vs. HBU, but the Demons turned the ball...
Late turnovers cost Northwestern State lead in loss to Houston Baptist
Jiselle Woodson
Second-half turnovers too costly for Lady Demons against HBU