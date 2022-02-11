Advertisement

Ohio store clerk attacked with machete, police say

Store worker attacked with machete
Store worker attacked with machete(woio)
By Brian Koster and WOIO News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A store employee was attacked with a machete after trying to stop a shoplifter Thursday night.

The attack happened around 6:45 pm at Moon’s Food Store located at Detroit Avenue and Bunts Road.

A store employee told 19 News that the suspect was trying to steal a cookie when his co-worker confronted the man outside the store; that’s when he was attacked.

The suspect is in custody, according to police.

The employee was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donavon Rico of Marksville died from injuries in a motorcycle crash.
Marksville man dies following motorcycle crash
Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy 71
Garrett Yetman, 28
LSP trooper vows to ‘go into hiding’ if fellow trooper is released from jail
Andrew Seiss
Mansura man and juvenile arrested after home invasion
Ramonte Jackson has been indicted by a Rapides Parish grand jury on a first degree murder charge.
Rapides DA’s Office will file intent to seek death penalty for Liberty Arsenal suspect

Latest News

Special Session Day 8: House advances HB1 despite backlash
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Lieutenant: Officers should have tried to stop Floyd killing
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade
Payton Manning gives the AP Most Valuable Players of the Year Award to Aaron Rodgers, right, of...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers earns 4th MVP award, 2nd in a row