Pineville Police warn residents of flooring scammers

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Pineville Police Department, an elderly resident on Claiborne Street was a victim of a scam and theft.

PPD said they received the report Thursday around 11:30 a.m. Allegedly two white males in a white Dodge truck told the homeowner they were “flooring salesmen”. The homeowner let them into the residence, which resulted in a cash theft. The homeowner was not injured.

PPD asks that if you live in the area to check your security cameras to see if there is further evidence or identification of these individuals.

If you have any information about this crime or any scamming of the elderly call PPD at 318-442-6603.

