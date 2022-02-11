Advertisement

Pineville Police warn residents of flooring scammers

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact PPD.
If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact PPD.(Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Pineville Police Department, an elderly resident on Claiborne Street was a victim of a scam and theft.

PPD said they received the report Thursday around 11:30 a.m. Allegedly two white males in a white Dodge truck told the homeowner they were “flooring salesmen”. The homeowner let them into the residence, which resulted in a cash theft. The homeowner was not injured.

PPD asks that if you live in the area to check your security cameras to see if there is further evidence or identification of these individuals.

If you have any information about this crime or any scamming of the elderly call PPD at 318-442-6603.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE photo of a Raising Cane's location.
Raising Cane’s coming to Pineville?
Andrew Seiss
Mansura man and juvenile arrested after home invasion
Ramonte Jackson has been indicted by a Rapides Parish grand jury on a first degree murder charge.
Rapides DA’s Office will file intent to seek death penalty for Liberty Arsenal suspect
Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy 71
Jeffery P. Waggy
Hessmer man arrested for sex offenses against juveniles

Latest News

Rapides Superintendent responds to Facebook post of student left on bus
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Peabody Montessori School!
PLEDGE KIDS-2/11/2022
Check out today's Lunch Kids from Peabody Montessori School!
LUNCH KIDS-2/11/2022
2/11/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
2/11/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast