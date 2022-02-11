Poll: Who’s going to win Super Bowl LVI

(KALB) - Super Bowl LVI is this Sunday on KALB.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (13-7) host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (15-5) at 5:30 p.m. in Los Angeles. While the Rams are playing in their home stadium, the Bengals are the home team, because it is the AFC’s year to be the home team.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.