Poll: Who’s going to win Super Bowl LVI

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(KALB) - Super Bowl LVI is this Sunday on KALB.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (13-7) host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (15-5) at 5:30 p.m. in Los Angeles. While the Rams are playing in their home stadium, the Bengals are the home team, because it is the AFC’s year to be the home team.

