Rapides Superintendent responds to Facebook post of student left on bus

Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has been made aware of a Facebook post on the RPSB Watch page concerning an elementary school student allegedly being left on a bus on Tuesday after a morning route.
The post reads:
News Channel 5 made contact with the Rapides Parish School Board about the incident and Facebook post.
Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell sent us the following statement on Friday morning:
