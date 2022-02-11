Rapides Superintendent responds to Facebook post of student left on bus

A Rapides Parish elementary student, at Buckeye Elementary, was accidentally left on a bus Tuesday after a morning route. The K grade child was found safe later that day still trapped on the bus.

RPSO (Rapides Parish Sheriff Office) refused the parents request to press charges.

Power School being utilized properly would have notified parents of any tardies or absences early in the day and been an extra safety measure. Many schools utilize attendance notification through Power School while some principals chose not to. Sadly, no one ever even knew the child was missing because Buckeye Elementary does not utilize attendance notification in PS.

Buckeye Elementary principal chose not to utilize the Power School attendance notification. Utilizing PS needs to be standard at all schools.

It appears the driver has been terminated. However, the RPSB bus driver who did this a couple of years ago is still driving.

RPSB Administration and Board, let’s correct these two obvious flaws in the methods instead of sweeping it under the rug or sticking your head in the sand ignoring it. This isn’t the first time this has happened. It’s playing Russian Roulette with our childrens lives.

Thank God it wasn’t the heat of the summer.