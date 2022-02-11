Advertisement

Rapides Superintendent responds to Facebook post of student left on bus

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has been made aware of a Facebook post on the RPSB Watch page concerning an elementary school student allegedly being left on a bus on Tuesday after a morning route.

The post reads:

News Channel 5 made contact with the Rapides Parish School Board about the incident and Facebook post.

Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell sent us the following statement on Friday morning:

News Channel 5 will provide more information as it becomes available.

