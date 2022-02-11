Special Session Day 8: House advances HB1 despite backlash

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - In the special session proceedings on Thursday, Feb. 10, the House of Representatives advanced HB1 by Speaker Clay Schexnayder in a 70-33 vote after a lengthy debate on the floor.

District 53 Rep. Tanner Magee, who co-authored the bill, was questioned on a number of issues, including why there was not a second majority-minority district drawn, the performance data used and how the district lines were drawn. District 27 Rep. Mike Johnson objected to the amended version of the bill, which splits Rapides Parish in half, dividing it into Congressional District 4 and 5.

Several Democratic legislators offered up amendments to HB1 to provide for an additional majority-minority district. Some legislators, including District 34 Rep. Wilford Carter, alleged HB1 authors and supporters were intentionally violating the Voting Rights Act.

In his final word to representatives before a vote, Magee said appeasing all leaders and regions of the state was impossible.

”We thought that this was the best approach to have an equal population map that we possibly could, after weighing in all the factors,” said Magee. “Because that’s the thing about redistricting, it’s not one factor, it’s not this, it’s not that. It’s a totality of factors. And somebody has to make a decision on what approach you’re going to take. And no matter which decision they make, there’s going to be somebody who’s deeply upset about that. That’s just part of the process. So decisions were made to do what we thought was best for the state of Louisiana to maintain what we’ve always done.”

HB1 passed through the full House in a 70-33 vote and now heads to the Senate for consideration.

Earlier in the day, the House and Governmental Affairs Committee spent several hours considering five other Congressional district bills, which all allotted for an additional majority-minority district.

Representatives like Randal Gaines of District 57 and Barbara Carpenter of District 63 questioned why, when presented with several maps to that effect, committee members have rejected moving any of those maps to the floor for debate.

”It’s a hard thing for me to sit and listen...that here we are...all of these years and the struggle still continues,” explained Carpenter. “And you wonder when is it ever going to end, that everyone will be treated equally with the right that all citizens in this United States should be given.”

Gaines asked the committee to break, what he called, a pattern of disenfranchisement in the state.

”We can’t complain, and we do often see that in mainstream America, complain about the ills, the social ills of some of our disenfranchised communities, the inner cities,” said Gaines. “We complain about crime. We complain about drugs. But we don’t allow them to elect a representative that’s going to lead the charge to transform those communities and to protect their communities. We can’t complain about the problem without creating solutions to do that, and this is a solution to allow a representative, an additional representative, that’s going to represent Black interests in Louisiana, that’s going to help them change the trajectories of their communities, change their lives.”

The Congressional district bills narrowly failed in committee on Feb. 10. For instance, HB9 by Carpenter earned an 8-8 committee vote, but Committee Chair John Stefanski gave the final vote to break the tie and kill the bill in committee.

The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee did not meet on Feb. 10, but the full Senate did convene later in the afternoon.

They passed SB14 by Senate President Page Cortez in a 26-11 vote, which concerns BESE districts, as well as unanimously passing SB19 by Senator Mike Reese, which reconfigures Public Service Commission districts, sending both bills to the House for consideration.

The full Senate and committee adjourned until Monday, Feb. 14.

The House committee will meet again Friday, Feb. 11 to take up three more bills on Congressional and state House districts.

