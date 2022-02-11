Special Session Day 9: HB21 looks to provide balanced state House districts

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - After wrapping up day nine of the redistricting special session, legislators now have one more week to put together new district maps in accordance with 2020 Census data.

The main focus of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee meeting was on HB21 by District 4 Rep. Cedric Glover, dealing with state House districts.

Glover’s bill uses HB14 by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder as a template, keeping most districts around Southeast Louisiana much the same, while trying to “unpack” the districts in the Northern region.

Glover said he wants to create more of a 60-40 ratio in each district, regardless of whether they lean towards more of a white or Black majority, in an effort to create more balanced districts.

One of his map reconfigurations is in the Shreveport-Bossier area, specifically in three Caddo Parish districts. Those districts would have a Black voting-age population ranging from 56 to 64%, whereas Schexnayder’s map has a Black voting-age population range of 67 to 73%.

Glover’s map also maintains 11 majority-minority districts in the Northern and Central region of the state, while Schexnayder’s map reduces that number to nine.

”What it says, is that for those of us in the Shreveport-Bossier area, we should unpack our districts, and in doing so, we end up with what I think are better districts, which gives us the opportunity to be better representatives of the people,” explained Glover. “But it also creates an opportunity where the total number of minority-majority districts in the state actually ends up becoming more reflective of the overall population of the state.”

The two other bills on the agenda were voluntarily deferred until Monday. One of those was a Congressional district bill by District 96 Rep. Marcus Bryant, who said he wants to use the weekend break to adjust his map to reflect on some of the Republican representatives’ concerns while still increasing the opportunity for minority populations.

He advocated for legislators to put aside partisan politics and look at the dual voices in Washington D.C. with a different perspective.

”Our common sense has to outweigh our party politics in creating districts in this state that can be competitive and bring home resources from Washington D.C.,” said Bryant. “Because that’s why we send our congressmen to D.C., to bring home the bacon.”

The full House was supposed to vote on HB14, as well, but instead, they adopted several sets of amendments and deferred the vote until Monday, Feb. 14.

Both the House and Senate adjourned for the weekend, and both committees are set to meet the morning of Feb. 14.

