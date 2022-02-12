ASH pulls away at home against the Rebels at home winning 74-52

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The rivalry lives on and tonight ASH and Pineville squared away in the Trojans’ gym.

In the first quarter, the game was tied at 15 apiece, and both teams were getting looks they wanted and knocking them down, but ASH pulled it out, beating the Rebels 74-52.

Noah Yonkers scored 21 points in the 18 point victory, and Jaylin Johnson added 21 of his own.

The Trojans want to keep the momentum going as they will play Georgetown on Saturday.

