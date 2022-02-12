Advertisement

The Better Business Bureau says to think twice before taking Facebook quizzes

Scammers using quiz answers to hack into personal accounts
By Haley Weger
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another scam alert, but this one may be harder to spot. It’s targeted at getting the answers to security questions, giving scammers yet another way to hack into your private accounts.

The Better Business Bureau said to think twice before you take any Facebook quizzes.

What was the first car you drove? What city were you born in? What was the first concert you ever went to?

These questions are circling on Facebook, but Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana CEO Angela Guth said this is a scam.

“What we advise is not to participate in anything that you may consider as personal information,” Guth said.

These Facebook quizzes may seem like a fun way to interact on social media, but sharing this information can give scammers just what they need to hack into your private accounts or steal your personal or financial information.

“All they’re looking for is answers to security questions, and next thing you know maybe your account - because you clicked on a link - your account has been compromised on social media. And they’re getting more information from you than you really thought they were getting,” Guth said.

If you comment these answers on public groups or posts, you never know who could see your information.

“Facebook can also be a breeding ground for scammers,” Guth said.

Even if you think you’re only sharing that information with a close friend.

“You have no idea if your ‘friend’s’ account was already compromised,” Guth said. “And then you start sharing and commenting on your personal information, and the scammer is now catching on to all of your security answers to your security questions.”

Guth advises you to adjust the security settings on your social media - to ensure your information doesn’t get into the wrong hands.

“You need to find out exactly what security settings you have, and just make sure that you are protecting yourself against scammers, probably, compromising your account,” Guth said.

If you feel you have been a victim of this scam or another one, you can contact the Better Business Bureau or local law enforcement for more information on what to do.

