Celebrating Black History Month: Coach Smith’s legacy on and off the court

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Charles Smith has a lot of history in this state being Peabody’s Head Coach, calculating over a thousand wins in his career, bringing the school multiple championships, getting named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the State Of Louisiana Hall of Fame.

Before any of these accolades, there was one lady that pushed him to be the man we see today.

“My mother was my role model,” said Smith. “I would say she had a ninth or tenth-grade education, she so made sure six other siblings and I received a proper education.”

Coach Smith made sure a high school diploma wasn’t enough. He went on to receive a college degree and at that moment, he can’t thank his mom enough.

“You don’t often tell your mom you love her, but when I got my college degree, the first thing I did was hug her neck, and I told her that I love you for the sacrifice,” said Smith. “She pushed me so much that I must give more than a hundred percent. Sometimes you had to drag me and pull me, and I love and appreciate you for that because you were able to look into the future when I couldn’t.”

Now, Coach Smith puts his best foot forward to help strive for a better future, on the hardwood and in school, so they can go to the next level and live out their dream.

“In order to be successful on the court, the kids would have to first be successful in the classroom,” said Smith. ”I’m a firm believer of that right now. I have been able to help 70 kids get college scholarships and currently, I have 13 boys that are playing Division I, and I have some kids currently in JUCO.”

Coach Smith’s legacy in this state and at Peabody will be more than winning games and championships: it is getting the best out of these kids.

“I’m very grateful that God blessed me with a talent to be able to work with young people,” said Smith. “To able to see and look inside of themselves and realize that they can do more. That’s what I have been proud of, trying to get these boys to reach the higher heights and see and do greater things.”

