Advertisement

Four juveniles arrested after fights break out at DeRidder High basketball game

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and DeRidder Police Department are investigating an incident that occurred Friday night at a DeRidder High School basketball game.

A fight broke out between high school students outside the gymnasium around 9:15 p.m. As officers and deputies were attempting to stop the fight, multiple deputies were attacked by multiple juveniles by being struck in the face and head and from behind, authorities said Saturday.

KPLC received a video of multiple officers on top of and hitting a person, who witnesses say was a 16-year-old. In the video, witnesses are heard calling for the officers to get off of the subject.

The crowd refused to disperse as directed by deputies and officers, resulting in other fights between juveniles across the parking lot area, authorities said.

One juvenile was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace/fighting and released to their parents with a summons, authorities said.

Three juveniles were arrested and charged with disturbing the peace/fighting, resisting an officer by force or violence and battery of a police officer, authorities said. These three juveniles were booked into jail and later released to their parents.

DeRidder police and the sheriff’s office are reviewing all available footage and asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact one of the agencies. The agencies say this incident is being taken “very seriously.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckeye Elementary student left on school bus; RPSO and Rapides Superintendent respond
One dead & another injured in electrical accident in Cloutierville
Forest Service workers after contending with fire in Grant Parish on Feb. 11, 2022.
Tree falls on powerline, causes fire in Grant Parish
Cortavius M. Hicks
Arrest made in fatal stabbing on Queens Court in Alexandria

Latest News

One dead & another injured in electrical accident in Cloutierville
Grant Parish Fire
Alex Orenczuk has the latest on the Buckeye Elementary Student that was left on a school bus.
Buckeye Student Left on Bus- News at 6
Pineville Police warn residents of flooring scammers