Lady Trojans get the job done for Senior Night against Pineville

Girls’ High School Basketball
Elijah has the highlights from the girls' high school basketball matchup between ASH and Pineville.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Lady Trojans had senior night, and they hosted the Pineville Rebels.

In the first half, the Rebels were knocking down shots from beyond the arc and in the paint, getting the best of the Trojans.

In the second half, it was a completely different ball game with ASH going on a run of their own in the third and eventually pulling away from the Rebels in the fourth, knocking down some key buckets from three.

The Trojans win the game, 47-39.

