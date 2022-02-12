Lady Trojans get the job done for Senior Night against Pineville

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Lady Trojans had senior night, and they hosted the Pineville Rebels.

In the first half, the Rebels were knocking down shots from beyond the arc and in the paint, getting the best of the Trojans.

In the second half, it was a completely different ball game with ASH going on a run of their own in the third and eventually pulling away from the Rebels in the fourth, knocking down some key buckets from three.

The Trojans win the game, 47-39.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.