One dead & another injured in electrical accident in Cloutierville

CLOUTIERVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Provencal man was killed and a Cloutierville man was injured after an electrical accident at a worksite on HWY 495 in Cloutierville on Feb. 11, 2022.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said Marcus Ward, 52, Joshua Ward, 40, and another unidentified man were working on a remodeling project on HWY 495. They said Marcus and Joshua were moving a 24-foot metal scaffolding from one side of a building to another when it made contact with a main electrical line, electrocuting them both.

Marcus was transported from the scene suffering from moderate injuries. NPSO said they learned the building owner partially pushed him off the scaffolding.

Joshua was pronounced dead on the scene. His body is being sent to Shreveport for an autopsy.

NPSO said the incident appears to be accidental, however, the investigation is still ongoing.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.