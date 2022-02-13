ASH Boy’s Soccer season comes to an end in semifinals, falls to Catholic 3-0

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans Boys’ Soccer team fell just one game short of playing for a state title, losing to Catholic High School in the semifinals 3-0.

This game was a rematch for Trojans who lost to Catholic in the regional round last year. The Bears eventually went on to win the state championship,

In the first half, both teams stayed aggressive, but none could find the back of the net as the game was scoreless through the first 40 minutes.

Throughout the playoffs, ASH would score most of their goals in the second half, but in the semifinals, it was the Bears’ offense that got hot. Five minutes into the second half, Catholic High would break the scoreless tie after the ball bounced off the crossbar and was kicked into the back of the net.

The Bears would stay on offense for most of the second half and add two more goals to eliminate the Trojans and advance to the state title.

Trojan’s Head Coach, Sons Pathoumthong, said despite the outcome, he’s proud of his team and the 11 seniors that made this season happen.

“I just feel for my seniors,” said Coach Pathoumthong. “This has been one of the best seasons we’ve ever put together for Alexandria Senior High. These seniors are a tight nit group and have been playing together for years. You hate this result, but it’s against a good Catholic team and that’s why they were number one all season long.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.