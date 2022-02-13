Creola Town Hall and Court has moved locations

The following information has been provided by the Creola Police Department:

CREOLA, La. - The Creola Town Hall and Court has been moved to a new location effective as of Feb. 10, 2022.

The new location is 21435 US HWY 167 N., Creola, La. 71423. (Next to Cheers Pub)

Creola Court and Council Meetings are usually held on the third Thursday of each month. Court starts at 4 p.m. and Council Meetings start at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All Rights Reserved.