Advertisement

Creola Town Hall and Court has moved locations

The Creola Town Hall and Court has been moved to a new location effective as of Feb. 10, 2022
The Creola Town Hall and Court has been moved to a new location effective as of Feb. 10, 2022(Creola Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the Creola Police Department:

CREOLA, La. - The Creola Town Hall and Court has been moved to a new location effective as of Feb. 10, 2022.

The new location is 21435 US HWY 167 N., Creola, La. 71423. (Next to Cheers Pub)

Creola Court and Council Meetings are usually held on the third Thursday of each month. Court starts at 4 p.m. and Council Meetings start at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

One dead & another injured in electrical accident in Cloutierville
KPLC received video of multiple officers on top of a person, who witnesses say was a 16-year-old.
Four juveniles arrested after fights break out at DeRidder High basketball game
Cortavius M. Hicks
Arrest made in fatal stabbing on Queens Court in Alexandria
Buckeye Elementary student left on school bus; RPSO and Rapides Superintendent respond
Oschner Christus, Cookies for a Cause
Cookies for a Cause 2022

Latest News

LSUA SOFTBALL
LSUA SOFTBALL
LCU Softball
LCU Softball
- clipped version
- clipped version
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast