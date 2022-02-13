LCU softball couldn’t pull off the upset against 15th ranked Central Methodist University losing 7-1

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Wildcats dropped their second game of the season against a tough Central Methodist opponent losing seven to one.

Wildcats fell early in the second inning giving up a home run, and the Eagles never looked back.

LCU Gave up two scores in the third and in the fifth the Eagles opened the game up with three scores.

The Wildcats managed to get four hits throughout the game but only capitalized on one of them.

The Orange and Blue did go to win the second game of the afternoon against Blue Mountain College winning 4-2.

LCU will be on the road in Baton Rouge on Feb.18th to play a double header against Southern University.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.