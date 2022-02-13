Advertisement

LSUA beats Texas Wesleyan University 8-4 to continue their hot start to the season

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Generals are off to a hot start of the season beating Texas Wesleyan University at home today.

The Rams did battle in this one pulling themselves within one in the top of the fourth inning, but LSUA open the lead back up scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning and Texas Wesleyan University couldn’t catch up.

LSUA will be back in action on the road, February 18th against 11 ranked Georgia Gwinnett College.

