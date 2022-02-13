LSUA beats Texas Wesleyan University 8-4 to continue their hot start to the season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Generals are off to a hot start of the season beating Texas Wesleyan University at home today.

The Rams did battle in this one pulling themselves within one in the top of the fourth inning, but LSUA open the lead back up scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning and Texas Wesleyan University couldn’t catch up.

LSUA will be back in action on the road, February 18th against 11 ranked Georgia Gwinnett College.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.