APD investigating ATM theft

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an incident that happened Sunday morning in which thieves attempted to break into a bank ATM.

Around 5:30 a.m., APD officers responded to an alarm at the Red River Bank in the 1400 block of Center Court. Officers found a Dodge Ram truck had been chained to the ATM and the front of the ATM was torn off. The truck was damaged in the incident and was still at the location, but the suspects had fled the scene.

Alexandria Police detectives are investigating the matter. If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crime in the City of Alexandria, please contact APD at (318) 449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 APD. All rights reserved.